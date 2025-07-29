A Look at Stewart Friesen's Health After Brutal Super DIRTcar Series Accident Tragedy struck at the 2025 edition of the King of the North event held at the Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada. By Diego Peralta Published July 29 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Frontstretch

Every Super DIRTcar Series fan knows that the circuit comes with a great amount of risk for the drivers. Unfortunately, accidents happen, and tragedy struck during the 2025 King of the North event when Stewart Friesen lost control of his vehicle. According to Speed Cafe, the driver from Ontario appeared to drift high exiting Turn 2. Stewart made contact with an unprotected section of the concrete wall.

Article continues below advertisement

The vehicle caught fire after landing on the barrier. With other competitors racing at the event, and the accident happening in a matter of seconds, the commotion led to another driver hitting Stewart Friesen's car. What does Stewart's health look like after the dangerous crash? Here's what we know about the driver's recovery process.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Stewart Friesen's health look like after the crash?

According to International Business Times, Stewart Friesen is alert and talking. The driver's team shared a post in social media, where they let fans know that the athlete was conscious and speaking. Due to the severity of the accident, Stewart must remain under medical observation until he's cleared by doctors.

Halmart Racing, the team behind the driver, hasn't issued a formal statement regarding what happened at the King of the North event. The race officials who were present at the event have also failed to provide an official reason behind the accident, leaving fans wondering how exactly the vehicle ended in such a dangerous position.

Article continues below advertisement

One factor that could have played a part in the accident was Stewart's busy schedule. The athlete was present at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, as well as the Michigan event that brought him triumph. While this hasn't been confirmed as the reason behind the crash, the large amount of racing in a short stretch of time can't be denied.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Stewart Friesen was aiming at higher goals during the 2025 Supert DIRTcar Series.

Before the accident derailed Stewart Friesen and Halmart Racing's plans, 2025 was looking like a promising season for the driver. The aforementioned Michigan race was Stewart's first victory after a prolonged streak of defeats on the track. There were four months of racing left on the circuit by the time the crash happened. Stewart could've tested his skills in other events after his much-needed victory.

The 2025 Super DIRTcar Series was still scheduled to go through SummerFAST, Super DIRT Week 53, and the highly-anticipated World of Outlaws World Finals when Stewart lost control of his vehicle in Quebec, according to the circuit's official website. Any of these races could've provided the driver with another opportunity to emerge victorious. A roadmap for the athlete's recovery time and potential return date wasn't established immediately after the accident.