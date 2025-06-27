Here's Why Lando Norris Is Not Racing This Weekend in the Austrian Grand Prix The British race car driver will miss the first practice at the Austrian Grand Prix. By Niko Mann Published June 27 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans want to know why Lando Norris is not racing this weekend in Austria. The British race car driver will miss the first practice of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lando was racing in Montreal, Canada, when he collided with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, during the Canadian Grand Prix, per The Guardian. Lando reportedly clipped the back of Oscar's car before hitting the pit wall during the race. Lando later called the move a "stupid" mistake. Oscar went on to place fourth in the race and is 22 points ahead of Lando for the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship title.

Why is Lando not racing this weekend in Austria?

Lando is not racing this weekend in Austria because of regulations. According to Metro, this season each F1 team is required to have a rookie driver in each of the team's race cars during a practice session at two grand prix. Lando's team, McLaren, decided to designate the first practice at the Austrian Grand Prix to satisfy one of the required runs. Alex Dunne will race instead of Lando.

According to Fox Sports, Lando admitted to his mistake in Montreal while talking to ESPN. “There have been a good amount of talks,” he said. “Of course not the most joyful conversations, but conversations that needed to be had clearly and obviously [by] us as a team, because it’s not just about myself — it is how we perform as a team, and we all know what rule number one was and continues and will always be.”

“I think many things have come out stronger than I would say they were prior to the weekend, which you might not expect, but I think is a good outcome,” he continued. "Me owning up, me taking accountability for what happened and responsibility for what happened, I think sets a good example for us as a team."

Lando went on to say that he and Oscar have " trust and honesty" with each other, and it's important to stay strong as a team. “We want to race each other fair and hard and on the limit and not have a repeat of what happened last time out, and that takes both of us, even though Canada was on me. From a mentality point of view, from a constructive point of view, I think that’s why it was positive.”

Oscar also spoke on the crash and credited Lando for accepting responsibility and "immediately" apologizing to him. “What happened in Canada wasn’t ideal, but we’re still free to race, still fighting for a championship each," he said. "We keep going racing and make sure that we don’t come into contact again."