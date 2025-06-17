Brad Pitt’s Tattoos Are on Full Display in ‘F1’ and Fans Are Rejoicing at Shirtless Scene Brad Pitt’s highly-anticipated racing film, ‘F1,’ is set to be a 2025 summer blockbuster. By Danielle Jennings Published June 17 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to being an enduring leading man and Hollywood superstar, Brad Pitt is a prime member of an elite class. As fans get ready for his upcoming film F1 to hit theaters, they got a brief glimpse of some titillating eye candy courtesy of Brad’s numerous body tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad’s highly-anticipated racing film, F1, is set to be a 2025 summer blockbuster. Co-starring Snowfall’s Damson Idris, the film centers on a legendary Formula One driver who is asked to come out of retirement to mentor a promising young rookie.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt’s tattoos are on full display in ‘F1.’

In February 2025, a brief 30-second teaser trailer for F1 dropped, and while fans were excited to get a sneak peek of the film, many were laser-focused on the quick shirtless scene of Brad Pitt lying down shirtless showing off his tattoos.

The Oscar winner's multiple tattoos all have meanings, and he got many of them when he was married to ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Per PEOPLE, one of Brad’s tattoos is text near his inner bicep that reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there,” which is from a poem by Rumi and was in honor of his 2014 marriage to Angelina.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Bros.

Other ink from Brad includes the first initials of each of his family members, a set of lines designed by Angelina, Angelina’s birthday, an outline of Ötzi the Iceman, and the Latin word Invictus, which means unconquerable, according to the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

What has Brad said about ‘F1'?

In a May 2025 interview with GQ to promote the film, Brad spoke at length about his experience bringing his off-screen passion for racing to the big screen for the first time. When asked about the parallels between racing stars and movie stars, Brad shared his take on the similarities between the professions. “There’s an isolation,” he began. “Even a loneliness when you don’t feel like things are clicking. They usually lead to something greater, and you can find purpose in it.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

“But there is a definite isolation, and it’s not necessarily a negative; it’s an endeavor and a constant discussion with you and yourself of maintaining this thing,” Brad continued.

“And, yes, I think we’ve got it bad,” he told the outlet. “But those guys are so scrutinized and that sport is so revered and there are so many of us that think we could do it, too, just because we drive a car fast down the freeway or something. They get so much s--t. It is shocking to me. They’ve got to have thicker skin than even us.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brad is going head-to-head at the summer box office this year with friend and former Interview With a Vampire star Tom Cruise, whose film Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has already surpassed $500 million just three weeks after its initial release, according to Collider.