The Unlikeliest Actor Produces the Hit Series 'Lego Masters'

If you ever thought to yourself, "What if there was a show where you got to create the most epic LEGO creations and compete against other LEGO fanatics and win a bunch of money doing it?" then...guess what? That kind of show actually exists. The competition series, Lego Masters , premiered February 5, 2020 on FOX and is hosted by the hilarious Will Arnett . (And, fun fact, it's actually modeled off of a British series with the same name!)

Lego Masters Season 1 was enough of a success to warrant a Season 2. After some production setbacks due to COVID-19, Season 2 finally premiered June 1, 2021. Even if you've been watching the show since it premiered, you may not know who produces it. In fact, it seems like the most unlikely person who'd get behind a show about LEGOs, but believe it or not, it's a pretty major star with a big production company: Brad Pitt.

Does Brad Pitt really produce 'Lego Masters'?

Yup, Brad Pitt produces Lego Masters. It's co-produced by Plan B (Brad's production company), along with Endemol Shine North America and Tuesday’s Child. Brad Pitt's production company is actually behind a lot of really great award-winning films and shows, including Selma, Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, The OA, Sweetbitter, The Underground Railroad, and Plan B is even producing the highly-anticipated show adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel, Americanah.

Does that mean Brad Pitt has retired from acting? Well, no. But in 2019, the actor did tell The New York Times that he'll be slowing down and that acting is a "younger man's game." He admitted, “It’ll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now. When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt at the Producers Guild Awards 2020.#BradPitt #Winning pic.twitter.com/pfuwhleD97 — “lacked credibility in many important areas" (@Brads_Lip_Balm) June 7, 2021

During the same interview, Brad shared that, "Producing just means you don’t have to get up really early and put on makeup." Which is probably very true, and the career transition makes sense for the accomplished actor. And while Lego Masters isn't exactly as highbrow as the rest of Plan B's rolodex of films and TV shows, it's still good fun and it was nominated for several big awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Lego Masters was nominated for Best Competition Series and Best Show Host by the Critics Choice Real TV Awards; Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program for the Primetime Emmys, and, finally, it was nominated for Favorite Reality Show for the Kids' Choice Awards.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

“Lego Masters has everything you want in a reality-competition: an incredibly quirky and unique twist on a brand revered by billions of people, exciting team-based battles driven by creativity and a premise that’s ultra-family friendly. It’s bold, fun and unlike anything else on television, and we’re thrilled to bring Lego Masters to American fans," said FOX president of alternative, Rob Wade.