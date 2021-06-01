The 'Lego Masters' Season 1 Winners Secured Their Victory with One Epic Display

Lego Masters originally became a success when it debuted in Australia in 2019. About a year later, a U.S. version premiered, which is hosted by Arrested Development actor Will Arnett (who also served as an Executive Producer). It's judged by Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett.

Whether you originally tuned in to Lego Masters because the colorful building blocks remind you of your childhood or because competition shows are your jam, there's no denying that the Fox reality series is a fun-yet-intense watch.

Because Season 2 is returning to Fox on June 1, you might be looking for a refresher on who secured the trophy before.

Eight teams competed for the Lego Masters title, a trophy, and a $100,000 prize. Each week, one pair was sent home, and only one duo was victorious.

Who were the 'Lego Masters' Season 1 winners? (SPOILERS)

In the tenth and final episode of Season 1 of Lego Masters, Amy Corbett announced that Tyler and Amy Clites were the winners. While the stresses of the competition could have been disastrous for the newly married couple, they managed to wow the judges throughout. The Bradenton, Fla. residents were only at risk of going home one time during the course of the show, which was impressive considering the fact that Amy wasn't overly familiar with lego building before the competition.

The pair went up against two sets of friends, Mark and Boone and Sam and Jessica. The three remaining teams were given the daunting task of creating any structure that they wanted. With no real rules or guidelines to lead them in any sort of direction, the finalists were left completely to their own devices.

Amy and Tyler elected to make a "Treasure of the Griffin" structure, which featured moving parts and intricate details. Though the judges agreed that Jessica and Sam had grown the most throughout the competition, Tyler and Amy were still victorious. Though the two often did well each week, they were still surprised that they won the show.

"This is the most incredible feeling in the world," Amy said after the win was announced. "We just won $100,000." "I've been building legos since I was two years old, and I haven't stopped ever. To actually win is just so incredible," her husband added. "We feel so blessed."