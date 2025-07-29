Brooke Hogan Breaks Her Silence on Dad Hulk Hogan’s Death — "Our Bond Is Eternal" "All I ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty, and a deep connection." By Niko Mann Published July 29 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mizzhogan

Five days after his death, Brooke Hogan honored her late father, Hulk Hogan, with a sweet message on Instagram. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, died on July 24, 2025, in Clearwater, Fla., at the age of 71.

The former professional wrestler and Brook were reportedly estranged at the time of his death, but she took to Instagram on July 29 to share several tributes to her late dad. In a video montage, Brooke shared multiple pictures of Hogan with the family throughout the years. She also penned sweet words to honor her father.

Brooke Hogan breaks her silence on Hulk Hogan's Death.

Brooke honored her dad on Instagram with two separate posts. One of the posts included a video montage of the father and daughter enjoying family time throughout the years. Several pictures included Brooke when she was a little girl, and photographs of them enjoying time in a swimming pool as well as on a boat were also shared.

The post was captioned, "My Dearest Daddy, You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter—for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply. Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence. I love you more than all the stars in the sky, 4LifeAfterLife. Forever yours, Brooke."

Brooke also shared a lengthy post refuting the media's perception of her relationship with her father. "My dad's blood runs through my veins," she wrote. "His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken. not even in his final moments."

"We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes," she continued. "I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us."

Hulk Hogan did not want Brooke at his surgeries before his death.

"The media has been convoluting the narrative, and I feel it necessary to clear a few things up," she added. "We never had a 'big fight.' My father and I never 'fought.' It was a series of private phone calls. No one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business."

"I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support," she continued. "I begged him to rest, to take care of himself. He had nothing else to prove to the world or anyone. My husband and I moved down to Florida to be near him. He was getting older. I wanted to be there as much as possible. We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden, he didn't want me at surgeries."

Brooke went on to say that they had several disagreements after he told her he no longer wanted her to be at his surgeries, and she had a C-section during the situation with her dad. Brooke and her husband, Steven Oleksy, had twins, Oliver and Molly, on Jan. 15, 2025. "Prior to this. I was by my father's side for nearly every surgery. I knew his medical history like a roadmap," she added. It's unclear why Hogan no longer wanted her at his bedside." Brooke admitted to being estranged from her father for two years over the situation.