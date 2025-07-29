Who Is NASCAR Star Stewart Friesen Married To? Inside the Racing Couple's Family Life Stewart Friesen made his official NASCAR debut in April 2016 and has continued to establish a successful career. By Danielle Jennings Published July 29 2025, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @Frontstretch

In the world of NASCAR, things can change in an instant, and the safety of drivers can be put to the test due to collisions on the track. This is exactly what recently happened to Stewart Friesen. As he recovers from the scary encounter, fans are curious about the support he’s receiving from his loved ones, specifically his spouse.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Stewart Friesen married to?

In September 2014, Stewart married fellow NASCAR driver and dirt racer Jessica Friesen. Stewart Friesen made his official NASCAR debut in April 2016 and has continued to establish a successful career on the professional racing circuit. In a 2021 interview with Times Union, Jessica spoke about her racing career after starting a family, when she earned her first Modified wins at Utica-Rome and Fonda. “I’ve gotten to race a lot more this year, and I love it. I’m very competitive and getting back into it more this year just makes me want to do it more,” she told the outlet at the time. “The two wins I had this year are my first two wins since being a mom — it was crazy — it was a big deal for me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Do Stewart and Jessica have any kids?

The couple has a son, Parker, who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months old. “Having the platform that we have in motorsports gives us the ability to spread the word about our story with Parker and how important his early diagnosis was for him,” Jessica told Times Union. The couple also started a charity called Aim Autism that helps raise awareness of the Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy that aided their son following his diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

“We want to help support that therapy and to be able to support centers across the country that offer it since we are very thankful for it,” she said. “He loves traveling and going racing as much as we do,” she said regarding her son’s interests. “Since he’s doing so well I have been able to race a little bit more than in years past so I have been racing locally and we have a toter-home so it’s like a social gathering for Parker.”

What are the details of Stewart’s accident in July 2025?

On Monday, July 28, while competing in the Super DIRTcar Series race at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada, Stewart was involved in a crash and suffered multiple injuries, according to USA Today. He sustained an unstable open-book pelvic fracture and fractured his right leg; both injuries will require surgery.

Article continues below advertisement