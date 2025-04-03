Where Does Bubba Wallace Live? Why Is Racing No Longer His Top Priority? "It took having a kid to realize there's so much more to life." By Trisha Faulkner Published April 2 2025, 9:26 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@CBSMornings

For years, the life of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. revolved around horsepower, qualifying laps, and high-stakes Sundays. He raced with intensity, built a career under pressure, and became one of NASCAR’s most talked-about names. For Bubba, something shifted as the year 2024 came to an end. Suddenly, there was something bigger and more important than racing in Bubba’s life.

Article continues below advertisement

No, Bubba hasn’t retired. He still competes and still makes headlines. However, there is something different about him. His focus has shifted to something more important. The shift in his perspective has many wondering where does Bubba Wallace live now that his focus isn’t on the track? More importantly, what is it that tore his attention away from his career?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Where does Bubba Wallace live since his focus has shifted away from the track?

Bubba was born in Mobile, Ala., but grew up in Concord, N.C., just outside of Charlotte. Concord is one of NASCAR’s key hubs, and it’s where he laid down roots both personally and professionally. In May 2018, Bubba purchased a five-bedroom home in Concord for $575,000, as reported by Realtor.com. The home includes over 5,200 square feet of space, a home theater, and a peaceful location tucked into the woods — just a short drive from the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

As of 2025, Bubba has kept much of his personal life private. So, he hasn’t publicly confirmed whether he still resides in the same house. However, there are no recent reports indicating a move. Furthermore, Concord remains the epicenter of the sport. Given his history and the lack of public real estate activity, it’s likely that he still lives in N.C., close to the community that raised him and the industry that launched his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Fatherhood and being a husband has taken center stage in Bubba's life.

In 2024, Bubba and his wife, Amanda Carter, welcomed their first child — a son. As of April 2025, their baby boy is about six months old. The shift into parenthood has inspired a massive change in Bubba’s perspective. While he still drives for 23XI Racing — a team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan — his mindset is very different from the early days of his career.

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on CBS Mornings in 2025, Bubba spoke candidly about how becoming a father has reframed everything. "Nothing else matters anymore besides being a great father, being a great husband, being a great family man," he said. "Prior to that, it was always racing first, and I've missed out on a lot of good memories and opportunities by putting that first and causing a lot of stress from within or the people surrounding me ... It took having a kid to realize there's so much more to life."

@cbsmornings #BubbaWallace says becoming a father has changed his perspective on life and his mentality, which he says used to be “always racing first.” Now, he is focusing on memories and opportunities off the track. ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings