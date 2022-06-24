NASCAR Star Austin Dillon’s Net Worth Is Racing up the Charts With a New Reality Show

Austin Dillon is currently worth an estimated $12 million, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth. However, that estimate likely doesn't include any income from his new TV series, which hit the USA Network on June 23, 2022.

Austin Dillon's talent and skill have certainly earned him a high profile, but he also comes from one of NASCAR's well-known racing families. Team owner Richard Childress is his grandfather, and his brother Ty Dillon is also a Cup Series driver.