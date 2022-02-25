Bubba Wallace Advocates for Diversity in NASCAR — What Is His Net Worth?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Feb. 25 2022, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Throughout his illustrious career, Bubba Wallace has fought many battles within the world of NASCAR. As the only full-time Black race car driver in the competition, Bubba has made it his mission to use his platform as a professional athlete to speak out against racial injustice, especially within his sport. In a recent docuseries on Netflix, he details his career highlights and his fight for equality and civil rights as a Black man in America. What is the driver's net worth?
Bubba was recently the subject of Race: Bubba Wallace, in which the NASCAR driver discusses his work as both a trailblazing race car driver and a civil rights activist. The Netflix series highlights his record during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, but much of Bubba's career also involves combatting racist culture within his very profession. As an outspoken activist, he's shown considerable courage in the face of adversity, both on and off the race track.
What is Bubba Wallace's net worth?
Throughout his career, Bubba Wallace has competed in several NASCAR races, including the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. He's currently a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry as part of 23XI Racing. At 28 years old, Bubba has made immense achievements as a successful Black race car driver in NASCAR.
William Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
Stock car racing driver
Net worth: $3 million
Bubba Wallace is a professional race car driver in NASCAR. He is also a known activist within his sport.
Birthdate: Oct. 8, 1993
Birthplace: Mobile, Ala.
Birth name: William Darrell Wallace Jr.
Education: Northwest Cabarrus High School
Bubba, who, according to Celebrity Net Worth is worth $3 million, is an outspoken activist, especially when it comes to the culture within NASCAR. In 2020, he helped NASCAR ban the Confederate flag from appearing at their events. As one of the only Black racers in the sport, he was reportedly the first to address the seriousness of the matter. Bubba also runs the Live to Be Different Foundation, an organization that helps marginalized communities in finding educational or financial assistance.
He has also openly protested in the name of Black Lives Matter, particularly in May 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. In solidarity, he even changed the color scheme of his car that year to "Black Lives Matter" colors.
Has Bubba Wallace won any races?
As one of the most successful Black racers in NASCAR, Bubba's soaring reputation is only enhanced by his record of victories. According to First Sportz, Bubba has had seven wins to his name throughout his career. Six of them came from the NASCAR Truck Series and one of them from the Cup Series. He's also finished a dozen times in the Top 10 of NASCAR Cup Series. As both a race car driver and an activist, Bubba Wallace is no stranger to struggle and success.
You can stream all six episodes of Race: Bubba Wallace on Netflix now.