Bubba Wallace Advocates for Diversity in NASCAR — What Is His Net Worth?

As one of the most successful Black racers in NASCAR, Bubba's soaring reputation is only enhanced by his record of victories. According to First Sportz, Bubba has had seven wins to his name throughout his career. Six of them came from the NASCAR Truck Series and one of them from the Cup Series. He's also finished a dozen times in the Top 10 of NASCAR Cup Series. As both a race car driver and an activist, Bubba Wallace is no stranger to struggle and success.