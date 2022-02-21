Ryan Newman Got Divorced in 2020, but Is the NASCAR Driver Dating Anyone?By Joseph Allen
Feb. 21 2022, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
For more than a decade, Ryan Newman has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit. Just recently, though, the driver announced that he would be stepping away from the 2022 season to focus on more grassroots racing. This announcement came after Ryan lost his ride with RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season. Now, as Ryan turns 44, many are also wondering about the state of his marriage.
Is Ryan Newman still married?
Ryan Newman was married to his wife Krissie for 16 years, and the two announced that they would be getting a divorce in February of 2020, just before the pandemic hit.
“After 16 years of marriage, Krissie and I have decided to amicably separate," Ryan announced on social media at the time. "We will continue to jointly raise our girls while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch."
"Thank you for the years of support and friendship," Ryan concluded. "We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected at this time.”
Ryan and Krissie got married in 2004 after first meeting on a blind date. They dated for three years before getting married, and it seems that they continue to have a good relationship in spite of their divorce. While they were together, she was always present at his races, and was even dubbed the "First Lady of NASCAR."
Together, Ryan and Krissie were also devoted to a number of different charitable endeavors. As their statement suggested, they continue to work together on these things even as they have gone through a divorce. The two have also continued to co-parent their daughters, and both of them post about their daughters very regularly on social media.
Is Ryan Newman dating anyone else?
Although it's difficult to say for sure whether Ryan is dating anyone else, he certainly hasn't revealed that information online yet. He's clearly focused on his daughters for the time being, and his social media reflects his dedication to being a good father to them. It's certainly possible that he could be dating someone, but it's hard to say who.
Ryan Newman missed his first Daytona 500 since 2001.
Ryan has been a staple on the NASCAR circuit for decades, but he missed out on the Daytona 500 for the first time in two decades because he doesn't have a full-time ride in the NASCAR championship series this season. Although he's announced his intention to spend this year focusing on more grassroots events, and on racing "just for fun," some were concerned that Ryan was retiring from NASCAR altogether.
Concerns about Ryan's retirement seem to be premature, but at the age of 44, retirement might not be in the too distant future. For now, though, Ryan is content to race for fun, and he may show up in some NASCAR events, but he won't be a full season driver the way he has been in the past. As he gets older, it seems his priorities have started to shift toward his children.