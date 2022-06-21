Stephen Curry's Disappearance on 'Holey Moley' Has Nothing to Do With the NBA

First and foremost, there is no need to panic. Yes, hearing the news of Steph being kidnapped is a bit disturbing, but there’s no actual cause for concern.

Throughout the course of Holey Moley Season 4, it was revealed that Steph was kidnapped by Pepe the King Prawn, which is why he's been MIA. Pepe’s goal was to kidnap Steph and only release him after ABC agreed to pick up a new season of Holey Moley. The ransom video was shared on social media.