Where Is the ‘Holey Moley’ Golf Course? Here's Where the ABC Show Is Filmed

Specifically, Holey Moley is shot at Rancho Maria & Sable Ranch, which is near the Angeles National Forest. Sable Ranch & Rancho Maria combine for over 400 acres of space, which is plenty of room for flying golf balls (or golfers).

Wipeout also filmed at Sable Ranch, making it an ideal place to go if you're filming a hilarious competition series testing the limits of human endurance and physics.