Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports What Happened to Rick Allen From NASCAR? Someone New Is Calling Races Rick once explained he had "a unique path" to NASCAR, but he's gotten to do what he loves for over 18 years. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 1 2024, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: NBC

For over a decade, sportscaster Rick Allen has been the voice of the NASCAR Cup Series, calling races for loyal fans. But since the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Rick's voice hasn't be heard as much. What happened?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about why Rick isn't calling all the races, who is replacing him and why, and what role Rick will have with NASCAR moving forward.

Source: The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Rick Allen as the voice of the NASCAR Cup Series? He's been replaced by Leigh Diffey.

Anyone watching the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series on NBC is used to hearing announcer Rick Allen's deep, exuberant voice calling the action. Change is hard — but it seems we are going to have to get used to a new voice calling the races.

That's because Rick is stepping aside post-Olympics coverage, with Australian American Leigh Diffey taking over for him for the Cup Series. We'll still get to hear Rick call the Xfinity Series through 2024, per Sports Business Journal even though the series is moving to the CW Network in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

I have had the fortune of calling the Rolex 24 at @DAYTONA , Supercross at Daytona, the Daytona 200 and American Flat Track at the famed racing venue. Tomorrow I head to Florida to fulfill a Motorsport commentators dream of calling @NASCAR at Daytona … so excited and grateful. — Leigh Diffey (@leighdiffey) August 22, 2024

Fans are unsure about welcoming Leigh Diffey after years of Rick Allen.

Rick once explained he had "a unique path" to NASCAR, but he's gotten to do what he loves for over 18 years. So, will Rick return to the booth, or is this goodbye for good? For now, we don't know what the future holds for Rick. He hasn't offered an update via his social media accounts, but we'll be hoping to hear his voice more soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, fans are definitely feeling his absence, and some took to social media to share their favorite Rick Allen calls from his many years calling races for NASCAR.

Seeing that Rick Allen’s last Cup race was yesterday I wanna ask you what your favorite Rick Allen NASCAR call is. This one is mine. pic.twitter.com/euJ5Ss5BIC — Jaret Lundberg (@IceTitan80) August 20, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

For those who are questioning Leigh as Rick's replacement, the longtime sportscaster explained to Dirty Mo Media in August 2024 that he has the utmost respect for fans of the wildly popular sport, and does meticulous research in homage to them. "There's not a single broadcaster on the planet who is going to please everybody," he still acknowledged.

If you recognize Leigh's name or voice, there's a reason, by the way. He called many events in the Olympics, with one notable mistake that made headlines and most certainly caught fans' attention.

Article continues below advertisement

NOAH LYLES WINS GOLD BY .005 OF A SECOND 🤯pic.twitter.com/6P0PuaCSRd — FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 4, 2024

It was a close race for the men sprinting toward gold in the 100 meters, but Leigh made the wrong call, bellowing at the heated finish, "Jamaica's gonna do it, Kishane Thompson is a gold medalist, on debut."