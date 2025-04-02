Who Is NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Married To? All the Details About His Wife Since beginning his professional racing career with NASCAR back in 2010, Bubba Wallace has become one of the superstars of the sport. By Danielle Jennings Published April 2 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bubbawallace

As one of the biggest names in the sport, NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has fans and the media alike wanting to find out more about him off the track as possible — including his personal life with his wife, Amanda.

Since beginning his professional racing career with NASCAR back in 2010, Bubba has become one of the superstars of the sport, with many accolades earned, records broken, and awards won.

Who is Bubba Wallace married to?

Bubba is married to Amanda Carter, whom he began dating in 2016 after initially knowing her in high school. The couple got engaged a few years later in June 2021 and officially tied the knot on New Year’s Eve 2022, according to People. "Getting married and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner," Bubba told the outlet at the time. "We have so much fun together."

Less than two years later, in September 2024, Bubba and Amanda became parents. The two welcomed their first child together, a son named Becks Hayden. Bubba announced the birth of his son on social media, writing, "Nine months of waiting on this little guy, he’s made it all worth it! So excited for this journey!"

What is Amanda’s profession?

After graduating from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., with a dual degree in banking and finance in 2016, Amanda worked for Bank of America as a financial analyst until 2022, according to USA Network. After leaving the company, she now splits her time between being a wife and mother and creating her art.

Bubba and Amanda first met in high school.

While explaining their high school origin story to People, Amanda explained that they initially met in Spanish class. "We were in Spanish class in high school, and we sat near each other. I don't remember first meeting, but he would always try to cheat,” she said.

“We were friends. There was three or four of us that did all of our projects together, and he always would try to cheat off my exams because I was much smarter than he was!" Bubba added, "She thought I was nice, but not attractive. I just remember seeing her, and I was like, 'Wow, she's beautiful.'"

Bubba and Amanda reconnected after high school.

Although they casually stayed connected when high school ended, Bubba and Amanda officially reconnected at a 2015 college football game, per People. "It was my senior year spring break. And I didn't have plans at the time. And he was like, 'Well, I'll be out in Vegas while you're on spring break, do you want to come?' And I said, 'No.'"

She continued, adding, "And then he asked a few times again, and I eventually said yes. I was like, well, I have to get to know him more if we're going to be on vacation for a week together.”