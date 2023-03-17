Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: Getty Images Did Bubba Wallace Grab Danica Patrick? Fans Notice Awkward Hand Gesture During Interview By Kelly Corbett Mar. 17 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

It's safe to say that Bubba Wallace doesn't have the best reputation. In 2022, the famed NASCAR driver was accused of anti-Asian hate when he aggressively shoved driver Kyle Larson during a race, after causing both of their cars to crash into the wall. As a result, Bubba was temporarily suspended.

And as of late, some racing fans seem to think that Bubba has erred again. A clip from a recent interview Bubba was featured in shows him making an unclear gesture behind the back of former race car driver Danica Patrick. What happened here? And could this all just be a misunderstanding? Let's investigate below.

A viral video shows Bubba Wallace reaching behind Danica Patrick's back. What was he doing?

On March 12, Bubba competed in the United Rentals Work United 500 race, where he finished in 14th place. This ultimately brought him to 13th place in the NASCAR Cup Series. Before the race, he was interviewed by Chris Myers, Clint Bowyer, and Danica. It was during this interview that Bubba reached behind Danica's back.

Folks on Twitter had mixed thoughts about what Bubba was doing. Some believed he was trying to grab her. "He grabbed her a--," wrote one person. Others immediately wrote that NASCAR should kick him out. Twitter even flagged the content with a warning that reads: "The following media includes potentially sensitive content."

He should have been escorted off the premises — Mr. Ted (@MrTed29125185) March 14, 2023

But a large faction of folks gave Bubba the benefit of the doubt, claiming that he was doing nothing than more than trying help her with something tech/wardrobe related. "Looks like he’s fixing a wardrobe malfunction if I had to guess," opined one user. Another comment read: "Maybe her shirt was stuck up or a cord. Quit making something out of nothing."

Knowing Danica, she would have spoken up if Bubba did something inappropriate. — Dan Devinyl (@Artboy1988) March 14, 2023