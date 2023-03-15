Devin Booker Is Reportedly Dating a ‘Scream’ Queen After Kendall Jenner Breakup

Many pop culture lovers didn’t know who Devin Booker was when he joined the NBA with the Phoenix Suns in 2015. However, most people now know the 26-year–old athlete for his relationships off the court.

Since his rise to fame, Devin has been romantically linked to several equally wealthy peers, including two people within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle. But rumors have recently swirled that Devin is staying away from reality TV darlings, as he’s reportedly dating actress and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Before we dive into that rumor, let’s look back at Devin Booker’s dating history.

Is Devin Booker dating anyone now? The NBA star has had a few public relationships.

Devin isn’t new to being at the center of a high-profile dating rumor. The Grand Rapids, Mich., native’s exes reportedly include Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. Jordyn was a part of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe for years until her 2019 cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

Source: Getty Images

Jordyn and Devin’s relationship reportedly started before the scandal. During their 2018 romance, the pair reportedly double-dated with Kendall Jenner and her former beau, Ben Simmons. However, once Ben and Kendall broke up in May 2019, the supermodel moved on to her former friend’s ex — i.e. Devin.

Kendall and Devin were first spotted together on a road trip from Los Angeles, Calif., to Sedona, Ariz., in May 2020, per Us Weekly. Their union began with a smidge of drama, as Jordyn tweeted, “haha, good morning,” and added three trash cans to the tweet, which she has since deleted.

Despite Jordyn’s rumored shade, Devin and Kendall went official in June 2020. Kendall, known for being the more private member of her famous family, spoke about Devin multiple times, including her April 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kendall was also a frequent guest at Devin’s NBA games.

In November 2022, People reported that Kendall and Devin “quietly broke up” that October. The couple’s hectic work schedules were reportedly the downfall of their relationship. In 2023, Devin is reportedly with another busy lady.

Devin Booker and Jenna Ortega were seen having dinner together last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/kz6Qc8yTpk — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) March 14, 2023

Devin Booker and Jenna Ortega were reportedly spotted having dinner together in March 2023.

Following his split from Kendall, People reported that Devin was focusing on his basketball career and other endeavors. However, the athlete seemingly made some time for play in March 2023.

On March 14, 2023, Twitter account @Buttcrack Sports posted a photo of Devin walking out of a restaurant with Jenna. The Scream VI star wore a black and white gown while looking in one direction as Devin smiled in a black suit. Unsurprisingly, many Twitter commenters had much to say, with many wondering how the two young stars got together. Additionally, many have claimed the photo is entirely fake and was photoshopped by the outlet.

Source: Getty Images

Fortunately, we can confirm the photo was likely photoshopped, and Jenna and Devin aren’t dating, at least not for now. Jenna rocked the same dress in her and Devin’s image to the Scream VI premiere on March 6, days before the outlet reportedly spotted her having dinner with Devin. During the premiere, the actress had a wardrobe malfunction involving a public blue ink stain on her dress, which you can see above.