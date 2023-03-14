Is NBA Player Jordan Poole Dating *THIS* Popular Female Rapper? Find Out!

Among the most controversial NBA stars in the league this season is Milwaukee-born point and shooting guard Jordan Poole. The first-round draft pick signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors in 2019, however, he proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the years that followed.

Article continues below advertisement

Between his viral antics and his stats, Jordan is no stranger to the spotlight. But as of late, it’s his romantic life, not his basketball career, that’s making headlines. So, who is Jordan dating? According to a tweet with more than 29,000 likes as of this writing, the athlete is dating Ice Spice. Here’s the tea…

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Golden State Warriors player Jordan Poole dating? The Ice Spice dating rumors explained.

On Sunday, March 12, a Twitter account by the name of @ButtcrackSports seemingly confirmed that Jordan and Ice Spice were dating. “She was spotted with Poole at a Warriors game a few nights ago,” another tweet in the thread alleged. Alongside the tweet was a clip of Ice Spice sitting courtside rocking a shirt that said “Hottest team in the NBA”.

Shortly after, fans reacted to the news on social media. “Can Ice Spice and Jordan Poole start dating already? She'll be courtside for all Warriors games and JP would drop 30 every night,” one Twitter user joked. However, Distractify can confirm that the rumored romance between Jordan and the “Munch” rapper is fake news.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Poole and Ice Spice are rumored to now be dating. pic.twitter.com/gJyeAmSppu — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) March 12, 2023

The video in question was actually taken at the Knicks vs. Warriors game in December 2022. And Ice was actually rooting for the Knicks, which makes sense given she’s from the Bronx, N.Y. That, plus the fact that the news was posted by a parody account (Buttcrack Sports is obviously not a reliable source for breaking news), leads us to believe that there’s nothing really going on between Jordan and Ice Spice.

Article continues below advertisement

Last time we checked, Jordan was allegedly dating social media influencer Kim Cruz as of March of last year. Not to mention, news previously surfaced that Ice Spice may or may not be dating Pete Davidson.

Article continues below advertisement

Ice Spice was also rumored to have dated Pete Davidson, Caleb McLaughlin, and Drake.

In late February, TMZ debunked the viral rumor that Pete was dating Ice Spice. The speculations came not long after Pete and Chase Sui Wonders took their situationship public at Daytona 500. Before that, Ice Spice sparked dating rumors with Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin when they were spotted together at an event in New York. A source told Media Take Out that they had only recently started dating but were “really into each other.”