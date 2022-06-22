Does Lil Tjay Have a Girlfriend? Inside the Rapper's Current Situation

Before Lala, Tjay dated a fellow rapper Rubi Rose. Rubi and Lala were best friends then, and Lala reportedly helped her snag a date with him. But, after they argued on his 19th birthday, Tjay began spending time with Lala instead of Rubi. Once she witnessed them on Instagram, Rubi addressed the alleged backstabbing on Twitter.

“When a b---h backstab [sic] her friend, her favorite thing to say is they were never really friends,” Rubi tweeted in Oct. 2020.