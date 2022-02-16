Logo
Home > Trending
Chipotle Short Changes Online Orders
Source: TikTok | @unclejessey

TikToker Accuses Chipotle of Giving Less Food to Online Customers and Employees Chimed In

By

Feb. 16 2022, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

If you're as big of a fan of Shane Black action comedies as I am, then the scene with Joe Pesci's Leo Getz going off on getting screwed over by fast-food eateries in the drive-thru probably makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

While it's hilarious and a bit absurd that this man is getting that worked up about getting his order incorrect in the drive-thru, it's hard not to see where he's coming from.

Article continues below advertisement

Sure, it might sound a little bit conspiracy theory-ish, but he does have a point: maybe whoever's working at preparing your meal will put a little more thought and care into your order if they're looking you in the eyes while getting you what you want to eat.

However, if they know that you're going to just drive along on your merry way, they might not put the same amount of effort into ensuring you're getting everything you asked for.

Well, the modern-day version of getting "screwed" at the drive-thru is online ordering, something that this TikToker says a local Chipotle restaurant they ordered from took full advantage of when they were victimized by a pernicious "half-scooping" scheme.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @unclejessey

TikToker Jessey St. Jean's clip explaining the "finesse" went viral and clocked in millions of views. In the video, Jessey writes in a caption: "I dont be ordering my chipotle online anymore. I want you to look me in my eyes while you try to half scoop all my ingredients."

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle short changes online orders
Source: TikTok | @unclejessey

The "looking into the eyes" bit is a reference to the way that Chipotle's serving stations are set up. If you've never been to one of the restaurants, employees give customers a wide variety of options to choose from for their meals. There are several proteins to choose from along with different sides/garnishes.

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle short changes orders
Source: TikTok | @unclejessey

The "half-scoop" probably refers to the proteins, the most expensive part of the meal to provide to customers. In person, customers could make a little bit more of a stink if they're noticing that the scoops they're getting are looking a bit slim.

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle short changes orders
Source: TikTok | @unclejessey

However Jessey says that because they put their order in through the chain's online system, that there clearly wasn't a fear of customer blowback.

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle short changes orders
Source: TikTok | @unclejessey

This could've been a case of an employee not intentionally trying to "screw over" Jessey intentionally, but just that they were waiting on some more of a specific protein to finish cooking, and they simply wanted to get the order out without waiting for more of said protein to be ready to serve.

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle short changes orders
Source: TikTok | @unclejessey

Other TikTokers said that they experienced similar shortages from Chiptole in the past as well. There were also many commenters who identified themselves as employees of the restaurant chain and said that upper management had implemented strict portion control initiatives and that policing the amount of food customers received was a huge point of concern from their bosses.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter | @elisal

Other folks who said they were Chipotle workers stated that while the TikToker and others who were frustrated by the amount of food they received usually blame the workers, the onus ultimately falls on corporate, who should bear the brunt of the criticism.

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle short changes orders
Source: TikTok | @unclejessey

Do you feel like you've ever been short-changed by Chipotle online orders in the past? If done purposely, it could result in some significant savings for a high-volume chain, seeing that 50 percent of the chain's purchases are made online.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Burger King Employee Makes Customer Feel Guilty for Not Wanting Pickles in Viral TikTok

Airbnb Guest Forced to Pay Extra to Use Air Conditioning in Viral TikTok

TikToker Slapped with $20 Fee for Canceling Uber Driver Coming from 1,200 Miles Away

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.