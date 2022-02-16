TikToker Accuses Chipotle of Giving Less Food to Online Customers and Employees Chimed In

If you're as big of a fan of Shane Black action comedies as I am, then the scene with Joe Pesci's Leo Getz going off on getting screwed over by fast-food eateries in the drive-thru probably makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

While it's hilarious and a bit absurd that this man is getting that worked up about getting his order incorrect in the drive-thru, it's hard not to see where he's coming from.