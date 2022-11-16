Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That

At the time of writing, there is no available information regarding GloRilla's dating life. Considering the short time that she has been in the spotlight, fans haven't seen any hints to indicate that she is in a relationship. On top of that, she has not insinuated that she is in a relationship through any of her music. Given the fact that her biggest song is about not letting men affect her, it seems as though she's taking a staunch position against having a partner for the time being.