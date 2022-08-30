Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Part of the MCU — Details!
Since recording artist Megan Thee Stallion rose to popularity nearly a decade ago, her life has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least.
In March of 2019, Megan’s mom died of a brain tumor. Later, she found herself in the middle of a criminal investigation after she suffered a gunshot wound to her foot. To make matters worse, Megan is embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with her former record label.
All things considered, it’s fair to say that this has been one helluva decade for Meg. But things are definitely looking up for the entertainer. Along with releasing a new album, she booked a role in the Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
But who does Meg Thee Stallion play in the series? Here’s everything we know so far!
Who does Megan Thee Stallion play in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Soon, Meg Thee Stallion and the Marvel Comics Universe will collide. In an article published on Aug. 29, The Cut confirmed news that she would appear in the MCU.
In an interview with the publication, Meg expressed that her dreams far surpass her current success. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”
Not much is known about her character on She-Hulk as of yet. On the bright side, actor Josh Segarra — who plays Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jennifer Walters’ co-worker — hinted at what’s to come in an interview with Deadline.
Comics suggest that things will one-day turn romantic between Pug and Jennifer. But Josh teased that his character has eyes for someone else this season.
“A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let's say. Another world,” he told the outlet. "So, he thinks he's dating one person, and he's not, so we need to help him figure that out."
Josh also revealed that said catfisher is impersonating a recording artist — and our bets are on Meg.
It's unclear which episode Meg will appear in as of yet, but we have a feeling that she’ll make a cameo sooner than later.
Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion’s casting in ‘She-Hulk’ on Twitter.
It’s no secret that both Meg and series lead Tatiana Maslany are, as some might say, thicker than a Snickers. With this said, viewers can’t wait to see them together onscreen. “Meg and She-Hulk twerking... gonna sound like two basketballs bouncing in an empty gym,” one fan of the series joked on Twitter.
This isn’t the only acting gig Meg has secured in the last few years. In August, she starred in an episode of the hit STARZ series P-Valley.
Before that, she also made appearances in Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine and NBC’s Good Girls. In addition to being cast in She-Hulk, she also signed on to be part of A24’s musical comedy, F***cking Identical Twins with Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang.
New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere every Thursday at 3 a.m. EST on Disney Plus.