Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Part of the MCU — Details!

Since recording artist Megan Thee Stallion rose to popularity nearly a decade ago, her life has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least.

In March of 2019, Megan’s mom died of a brain tumor. Later, she found herself in the middle of a criminal investigation after she suffered a gunshot wound to her foot. To make matters worse, Megan is embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with her former record label.