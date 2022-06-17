Megan Thee Stallion Pays Homage to Tina Snow in ‘P-Valley’ Season 2

“Tina is the more pimp-ish side of me,” she explained to Vibe in October 2018. “Tina is the raw version of Megan; she just don’t give a damn.”

Following Tina Snow’s success, Megan continued to use the name on her social media platforms. While she enjoys showing fans her other side, the rapper said she wants her followers to feel “confident” in themselves without creating a character.