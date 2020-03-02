Megan Thee Stallion May Have to Postpone Album Release Over Contract Dispute

Currently, Megan Thee Stallion is signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment, an independent label based in Houston, Tex. She revealed in an Instagram live video that recently, her management company, Roc Nation, pointed out to her that there were some points in her contract that should probably be renegotiated.

“I didn’t really know what was in my contract,” she told her viewers. “I was young, I think I was, like, twenty.”