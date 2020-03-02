We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Megan Thee Stallion May Have to Postpone Album Release Over Contract Dispute

It seems lately that every big-name artist is getting into a dispute with their record label over unfair contracts, and rapper Megan Thee Stallion is no different. Recently, she took to Instagram live to tell her followers about a contract dispute she's having with her record label — though she admittedly looks a lot more chill about it than most other artists would be.

Megan said she wanted to "renegotiate" some points in her contract.

Currently, Megan Thee Stallion is signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment, an independent label based in Houston, Tex. She revealed in an Instagram live video that recently, her management company, Roc Nation, pointed out to her that there were some points in her contract that should probably be renegotiated. 

 “I didn’t really know what was in my contract,” she told her viewers. “I was young, I think I was, like, twenty.”