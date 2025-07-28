Are Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal Dating? Here's What We Know The two actors are starring in the "Materialists." By Niko Mann Published July 28 2025, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Are Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal dating? That's the question on the minds of their fans after the two co-stars were seen looking cozy together at a Stevie Nicks concert in London last year.

According to Page Six, Dakota Johnson and the Narcos actor are both starring in the new romantic comedy, Materialists, which also stars Chris Evans. The film features the three actors playing New Yorkers involved in a love triangle, and fans are wondering if Dakota and Pedro are romantically involved in real life.

Are Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal dating?

No, it does not appear that Dakota and Pedro are dating each other. The two are co-stars in the film Materialists, and they are also good friends who share clothes. During a June appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dakota was shown a picture of the duo at the London concert, and she said that Pedro was wearing her sweater in the photograph.

Apparently, Pedro isn't always dressed appropriately for the weather, and Dakota came to the rescue. “That’s my sweater,” she told Jimmy. “He does that a lot. He takes my clothes. He’s like, always underdressed. Well, I mean like, he’s wearing a T-shirt, and it’s cold outside. Not like he forgot his pants.”

Dakota talked about her dating life to Pedro for an article published in Elle UK in May. While discussing why she decided to be in the Materialists, she revealed that while she's had boyfriends, she's never really dated anyone.

"I’ve never dated anybody. I’ve had boyfriends, but I have never been on a dating app," said Dakota. "I just don’t know that world. So, it was so interesting and intriguing. It’s the most beautiful side of humanity, but it can also be the most ugly. Loving someone is the most scary and beautiful thing you can do."

Pedro keeps his dating life private, but he was reportedly linked to Jennifer Aniston after the two went to dinner with mutual friends back in March of 2025. He was also linked to Maria Dizzia and his Game of Thrones co-star, Lena Headey. Dakota's relationships are public knowledge, and she recently broke up with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The couple had been together for about eight years following the musician's divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow. Chris and Dakota were reportedly engaged, according to People. Rumors that the duo had broken up were shut down by a spokesperson for Dakota in August of 2024. "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now," they said. "They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."