Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Stir Fans Into Frenzy After Sparking Reunion Rumor It started with a high school romance and ended with stony cold shoulders. Are they getting back together?

There's nothing that has kept fans rapt for half a century quite like the drama between Fleetwood Mac's former bandmembers Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. The duo's tumultuous relationship played out through hard-hitting lyrics and public heartbreak, making the public fall in love with their love story, despite its bitter end.

But now, fans are hopeful after it seemed that Stevie and Lindsey hinted at the possibility of a reunion on social media, inspiring a whole new wave of interest in their possible love story and the intrigue that only Fleetwood Mac can bring. Here's what we know about the comments they made that has lit a frenzy of hope for a Fleetwood Mac reunion.

Is there going to be a reunion between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham?

It doesn't matter that Fleetwood Mac's heyday was decades ago; they are still dearly loved by fans all over the world. So when one of the members, or former members, makes waves on social media, there are millions of eyes on them. A new stir started after Stevie posted to X (formerly Twitter) on July 17, 2025.

The post was a picture of a hand-written phrase, reading, "And if you go forward..." Which would have been unremarkable if it weren't for the fact that, a few hours later, Lindsey posted on his X account an image of another hand-written phrase, reading, "I'll meet you there."

Which, to fans, was like a beacon of hope blazing in the night that the two might be hinting at a reunion. Because the phrase comes from a Fleetwood Mac song, "Frozen." It's one of those not-so-cryptic songs about their love affair that has fans buzzing now that they have revived it. And to add to the rumors, Mick Fleetwood stirred more speculation after he shared a video to Instagram of himself listening to "Frozen," captioning it, "Magic then, magic now."

Stevie and Lindsey's on-again, off-again love inspired a cult-like following, and here's what their relationship timeline looked like.

Of course, to fully understand why their potential reunion is such a big deal, you have to look back at the ups and downs of their relationship that so captivated fans through the decades. It all started in the late 1960s, when Stevie and Lindsey met at the same high school. At this point, they shared a love for music, but nothing romantic. Yet.

Their high school band broke up, but it gave birth to a romantic relationship between the two, which started heating up in the 1970s. They moved to Los Angeles and started a rock duo called Buckingham Nicks, releasing an album that didn't do particularly well. Meanwhile, in parallel, Fleetwood Mac was starting to really get going, but by 1974, the band was down to three members: Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, and Christine McVie. The group came across Lindsey and was impressed by his guitar skills, so they invited him to join.

Lindsey insisted that he was a package deal with Stevie, and the duo's start with Fleetwood Mac kicked off in earnest. The duo fell apart and came back together, then broke up for real in 1976, sparking the behemoth of a classic that was the "Rumors" album. Through the years as fans watched eagerly, Stevie and Lindsey came together and fell apart over and over, and only seemed to make it work when they were collaborating on music.

Source: MEGA