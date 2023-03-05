Is 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Based on Fleetwood Mac? How '70s Music is Still Inspiring

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Daisey Jones & The Six. Streamer Amazon Prime's Daisy Jones & The Six has well above met audiences' expectations with its stellar ways of bringing the 1970s to the 2020s in all aspects of music and entertainment. Based on the popular book of the same name, the documentary-style show has provided audiences with a feel of what music truly was like in the '70s, and features huge similarities to legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac.

Article continues below advertisement

Forming in 1967, Fleetwood Mac has grown to be one of the more well-known British rock bands that are still together after all these years. However, like Daisy Jones & The Six, Fleetwood Mac broke up at one point after years of top hits and solo successes from individual members.

It will be interesting to watch the reasons behind Daisy Jones & The Six's breakup after years of popularity as the show continues — but watching the show will make fans thankful that Fleetwood Mac is still making music after all these years. Author and producer of Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid has mentioned that Fleetwood Mac was her inspiration behind writing the book. In fact, both bands are more similar than people realize.

Article continues below advertisement

'Daisy Jones & The Six' was inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Source: Prime Video The cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six' from left to right: Sebastian Chacon, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Suki Waterhouse, and Sam Claflin.

After speculation all over social media, a 2019 blog post resurfaced, in which several news outlets such as Newsweek confirmed Fleetwood Mac to be the inspiration behind Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor was drawn to Fleetwood Mac's 1997 reunion show on MTV, especially during their performance of "Landslide."

"When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock 'n' roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey (Buckingham) watched Stevie (Nicks) sing 'Landslide,'" she wrote. "I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."

Article continues below advertisement

The formation of Daisy Jones & The Six alone can be compared to Fleetwood Mac.

Source: Prime Video

In Daisy Jones & The Six, the idea of the band came from high schooler Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), who convinced his friends to join the band. From there, Graham's brother Billy (Sam Claflin) became the advice giver that saw potential in each member. He gradually became a member of the band itself, and from there, it was rock and roll history.

Source: Getty Images Fleetwood Mac members John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood in 1977.

Article continues below advertisement

Fleetwood Mac hitmakers Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks met in high school, where Lindsey would eventually invite Stevie to be the lead singer of the band Fritz. Once Fritz disbanded, the pair continued to work together. Once Lindsey was requested to join Fleetwood Mac, he insisted that Stevie join too. The group voted in favor of Lindsey, and like Daisy Jones & The Six, the rest was rock and roll history.

The romantic relationships within Daisy Jones & The Six can make fans remember the romances within Fleetwood Mac

Source: Getty Images Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in 2013

Some of the most talked about subjects of Fleetwood Mac involve various relationships. Stevie was a big part of that topic, as she had a longtime relationship with Lindsey, and later had an affair with band co-founder Mick Fleetwood. However, it's important not to disregard the failing marriage between John and Christine McVie. However, only Fleetwood Mac could take emotional stress and turmoil, and use it to their advantage. While it did get them down, it did not interfere with their music.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prime Video Camila Morrone and Sam Claflin

Daisy Jones & The Six relationships are completely different. However, the relationship between Billy and Camila (Camila Morrone) seemed simple in the first episode, and complicated in the next. It only got more challenging based on the potential love triangle with Billy, Camila, and Eddie (Josh Whitehouse). It's messy, confusing, yet addicting to watch. Not to mention, it brings Stevie's relationships with Lindsey and Mick back into the spotlight.