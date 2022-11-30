Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Has Died at Age 79

Stevie Nicks also shared a handwritten statement on Twitter. In it, she writes that Christine was her "best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975." She also quotes lyrics from the song "Hallelujah," by Haim, which writes "has been swirling around" in her head "over, and over, and over."

"I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now," she writes.