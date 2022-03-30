Are Fans Ready for a Taylor Jenkins Reid Cinematic Universe? Here's How Her Books Connect

Are Fans Ready for a Taylor Jenkins Reid Cinematic Universe? Here's How Her Books ConnectBy Anna Garrison
Author Taylor Jenkins Reid is the writer of BookTok favorites such as The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones & the Six, and Malibu Rising. Her writing talents and public enthusiasm for her works have secured adaptation deals for at least four of her novels.
Fans are beginning to notice small connections between books and wonder: is this the beginning of a Taylor Jenkins Reid Cinematic Universe?
Here's everything we know about the ways Taylor Jenkins Reid's books connect (and her upcoming eighth novel!).
Are all of Taylor Jenkins Reid's books connected?
Reid's early works, including the upcoming book-to-film adaptation One True Loves, take place in a contemporary setting, far away from the historical fiction world of her most recent works. However, eagle-eyed fans will notice some crossover between her historical novels, beginning with The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo in 2017.
Between 2017 and 2021, Reid published three books: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones & the Six, and Malibu Rising. Together, the three novels present a sweeping, fictionalized view of the 1950s–1990s. Evelyn Hugo follows Old Hollywood film star Evelyn Hugo through the wax and wane of her career while Daisy Jones is based heavily on the story of Fleetwood Mac, and Malibu Rising focuses on the children of a rockstar finding their paths as adults.
There are two deliberate connections between novels. The first is the character of Mick Riva, who is Evelyn's third husband and the absent father of the Riva children in Malibu Rising. Additionally, during Daisy Jones, Mick pops up again as a famous singer. There is also a brief mention of Celia St. James, Evelyn Hugo's long-time lover, in Malibu Rising.
Taylor Jenkins Reid continues to add to her historical fiction universe with 'Carrie Soto Is Back' in 2022.
If you thought Taylor Jenkins Reid wouldn't make like Thanos and collect another gemstone of historical fiction for her metaphorical gauntlet, think again. Her upcoming book, Carrie Soto Is Back, focuses on a character mentioned in Malibu Rising, Carrie Soto. In Malibu Rising, Carrie Soto is a world-famous tennis player with single-minded ambition.
Early in Malibu Rising, readers discover that Nina Riva, a swimsuit model and one of the main characters, is experiencing difficulty after her husband, Brandon, leaves her for Carrie. While Brandon initially wants to go back to their relationship, by the end of the novel, Brandon decides he must return to Carrie instead.
Carrie Soto Is Back, per Stylist UK, will focus on a 37-year-old Carrie as she attempts to make a tennis comeback when her tennis record is broken by a newcomer. The story will be set in 1994, continuing Reid's enthusiasm for period pieces. Fans can surely look forward to a brief mention of characters in previous novels.
Carrie Soto Is Back will be available wherever books are sold on Aug. 30, 2022.