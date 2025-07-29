Wake up Babe, a New Celebrity Couple Dropped — Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating?! The most unexpected couple of 2025 appeared out for dinner. By Ivy Griffith Published July 29 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celebrity couple-watching is a favorite pastime of many people. Watching big name celebs pair up and break up is like a sports league to some, with friends often starting betting pools on how long the new celebrity romance will last. Yet sometimes, there comes along a pairing that no one could have predicted, bet on, or even imagined.

Article continues below advertisement

And 2025's odd couple appears to be singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They were spotted out and about together in a Canadian city, leading many to wonder: Are they dating?! Here's the scoop.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating?!

Katy and Justin are both incredibly famous, but for wildly different reasons. Katy, known best for her songs, "California Gurls," "Roar," "E.T.," "Firework," "Hot n' Cold," and more, stirred controversy in April 2025 for jetting off to space in a highly publicized move. Justin, on the other hand, was the Prime Minister of Canada and guided the country through many major milestones, including the COVID pandemic, and the start of another administration of US President Donald Trump.

Both having relatively recently split from their significant others, Katy and Justin were spotted having dinner in July 2025 in Montréal, Quebec. The move came just one month after Katy announced a split from her fiancé Orlando Bloom. They had been together for nearly nine years. Justin separated from his wife, Sophie, in 2023, after 18 years of marriage (via DailyMail). According to People, the duo ate at a local restaurant called Le Violon, and they were greeted by Chef Danny Smiles as part of their evening out.

Article continues below advertisement

While it seems pretty cut and dry that the duo was out and about for a romantic evening, it's unclear whether they are officially dating or just casually dipping their toes in. So far, neither has confirmed or denied their relationship status, People reports.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy and Justin's noteworthy day out came shortly after the singer announced her split from Orlando Bloom.

To many, it seems like a quick move for Katy, who just announced her plans to split from her fiancé Orlando in June 2025. They first started dating in 2016, broke up for a year, and got back together in 2018. In 2019, they got engaged, but never did tie the knot.

They share a daughter, Daisy, and Katy had talked occasionally about wanting to have more kids with Orlando in the past. Although they kept pushing wedding plans back, the couple had seemed happy. But in June 2025, a source told People, "They're pretty much done. I don’t really see them being able to turn things around here."

Article continues below advertisement

Representatives for the former couple later sent a statement to the outlet explaining that the couple was, "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

Source: MEGA