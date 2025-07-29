Fans Think Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders Are In a Relationship — Are They? Karrueche was seen at his hospital bedside following surgery. By Niko Mann Published July 29 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega / Instagram / @deionsanders

Fans want to know if Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders are in a relationship after she was seen at his hospital bedside before surgery. TMZ reports that the former NFL coach and Karrueche had been rumored to be dating for some time.

Deion announced in a press conference on July 28 that he'd had surgery for bladder cancer, per the Associated Press. “It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” said Sanders. “That was a fight, but we made it.” Following the announcement, a video of the Deion in the hospital was shared online, and it featured Karrueche talking to Deion while sitting in his hospital room and wiping away her tears before his surgery. Now, fans are sure that the duo is an item.

Source: Mega

Are Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders in a relationship?

It would seem that Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders are, in fact, in a relationship. In a video shared on social media, Karrueche is seen wiping her tears away before Deion went into surgery. Rumors that Karrueche and Deion were dating began in February of 2025 after the duo was seen out and about having lunch together in Los Angeles, per USA Today. They were reportedly holding hands during the outing, per The Rickey Smiley Show.

The former co-host of 106 & Park first met Deion through his ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds. Tracey executive-produced the BET series Games People Play, and Karrueche had an acting role in the show's second season. Fans think the project is how the couple originally met, and their friendship has recently evolved.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Deion is divorced from Carolyn Chambers, and the couple has two children — Deiondra and Deion Jr. Deion is also divorced from Pilar Sanders, and the former couple has three children — Shilo, Shelomi, and Shedeur. The couple was married from 1999 to 2013, and they had a tumultuous divorce, per NBCDFW News.

The football coach once walked out of a child custody hearing with Pilar and yelled, "Oh God" after Pilar accused him of being a steroid user. "Some things are just so unbelievable, you just remove yourself from the situation," he said later. Deion and Pilar had a reality TV show, Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love, and she claimed that he "leapt across the table and lifted me by my throat" after she said she was funnier than him.

Chris Brown & Karrueche were spotted chopping it up at Coachella! 👀 #TSRStaffBD pic.twitter.com/EJG52AZHpN — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 13, 2025

Karrueche dated singer Chris Brown off and on from 2011 until 2017, per TMZ. The former couple ran into each other at Coachella in early 2025, and fans speculated that they were back together. However, sources said they were just being cordial.