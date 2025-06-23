Chris Brown’s Steamy Meet-and-Greet Pics Are Doing the Most — See For Yourself "It's crazier when you realize these people are dropping like $1200 to take those pics." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 23 2025, 7:57 p.m. ET Source: reddit

Celebrity and singer meet-and-greets aren’t exactly rare — they’re a way for stars to make a little extra cash while giving fans a chance to get up close and personal (something fans usually appreciate way more than the celebs do). But Chris Brown seems to have taken things up a notch with the meet-and-greet experience being offered during his Breezy Bowl XX world tour, which kicked off in June 2025 and wraps up on Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas.

As part of the Breezy Bowl XX experience, fans can purchase a $1,250 meet-and-greet package, and that’s on top of the concert ticket (so no, you can’t just buy the meet-and-greet on its own). And when we say fans are getting than their money’s worth, we’re not exaggerating. From him planting kisses to locking eyes with a woman while holding her by the neck (sensually, not aggressively), the photos making the rounds online are absolutely worth pausing your day for. Keep scrolling to see.

These Chris Brown meet-and-greet photos are absolutely wild!

The first photo featured in our lineup is this real-life fantasy being played out, likely at the fan’s request, since we’re assuming you get to pick your pose. She knew exactly what she wanted when she swiped for $1,250, and she definitely got it! One commenter on Facebook captioned it perfectly: “Y’all can say what you want, but she’s definitely living out her fantasy. In that photo, Chris looks like a six‑course meal.”

She said grab it like you mean it... or else she'll request a refund?

This one looks like another fantasy come to life as she’s clearly imagining Chris as her man while they gaze into the camera like a couple posing for a holiday card. Meanwhile, his hand is very much full.

This one looks like it required no effort.

“Imagine walking into ya new girl crib and she got one of these on her wall,” one person joked on an Instagram post of a carousel featuring more Chris Brown meet-and-greet photos. It would be pretty awkward, but rightfully displayed, seeing it cost over $1K!

These are giving major Glamour Shots vibes.

It’s hard to tell if it’s the lighting on the left or the patterned pants on the right, but these photos are giving major Glamour Shots vibes. If you were a teen in the ’90s or early 2000s, you get it.

"Looks like a substitute teacher on her day off."

Although one person joked that she looks like a substitute teacher on her day off, at least she kept it casual, unlike some of the other fans who definitely took advantage of their moment.

"Your girl pays $1000 to be felt up by CB meanwhile you can’t get her to split the bill for movie tickets."

Correction: It’s actually over $1,250 because the meet-and-greet alone costs $1,250, but you can’t access it unless you also purchase a concert ticket. So...

Maybe this is the substitute teacher instead?

While she could pass for a P.E. teacher, one person noted in the comments, “It’s the commitment in these poses.” And honestly, Chris definitely looks committed as he’s giving her a genuine smile in this one.

Not sure where she was going with this one...