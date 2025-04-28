WWE Mega Stars in Downtown Las Vegas at Circa Resort for Another Star-Studded Night It truly was #CircaMania, and it just goes to show that you never know who you’re gonna run into at Circa Las Vegas Resort & Casino! By Distractify Staff Published April 28 2025, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Circa

WrestleMania 41 took over the city of Las Vegas, and fans knew they HAD to go back to Circa to see if the “stars aligned” with the biggest stars in wrestling. Of course, Barry’s Downtown Prime was the center of all the action, and if the food is not what brings everyone back, then maybe it is the anticipation of just the idea of a “casual” celebrity spotting.

Even pro-wrestlers enjoy a quiet evening away from the madness, and at Circa Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Barry’s seemed to serve as the perfect escape from the fans. Maxxine Dupri could not get enough of the property, so she and her fiancé, Anthony Luke, had to make a second trip to Circa this time to meet Chef Barry and try Barry’s Prime.

Just as we approached the escalator down to get a closer look, we spotted WWE’s Thea Hail and her boyfriend, Vincent Winey aka Harlem Lewis, enjoying a drink at Vegas Vickie’s with Circa CEO/Owner Derek Stevens! Seriously, how do we get on the guest list for drinks with Derek?

The ambiance is always unmatched at Barry’s, so it is obvious why it remains the hottest reservation in town! But that was no match for WWE Superstar, Austin Theory, who was spotted getting seated with his girlfriend. Rumor has it, before dinner Theory and his girlfriend were shown Stadium Swim (with WrestleMania playing on the 143 ft screen) from a VIP spot in Circa not open to the public. A spot we need to find!

Along with enjoying their stay on property, we caught the new NXT North American Champ Shawn Spears enjoying table-side s’mores with his wife, Cassie Lee. Definitely have to make a note to save room for that on our next trip here! They were seen posing with Chef Barry in the kitchen.

Circa Executive Richard Wilk was dining with former wrestler and now WWE executive Matt Bloom, the two hit the red carpet after dinner. In passing we saw Sheamus reconnecting with former WWE women’s tag team Champ Daria Berenato and later talking with big man Braun Strowman. We could not keep up, there were famous wrestlers EVERYWHERE!

