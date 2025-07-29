Mack Maine’s 20-Year-Old Son Passed Away — His Cause of Death Has Been Revealed "I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone." By Jennifer Farrington Updated July 29 2025, 6:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mackmaine4president

Rapper Mack Maine (real name: Jermaine Anthony Preyan), best known as the president of Lil Wayne’s record label, shared heartbreaking news on July 28, 2025, news that quickly caught the attention of stars like Nicki Minaj and Lauren London. His son Isaiah, who often went by Zeke, had passed away on July 16. He was only 20 years old and was just beginning his adult life.

It reportedly took Mack days to find the strength to write the post, which he eventually shared on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos from Zeke’s childhood to his young adult years. The tribute was emotional, to say the least, and what made it even more gut-wrenching is the fact that it’s usually a child posting about a parent’s death, not the other way around. Fans of the rapper are now scrambling to figure out what happened to Zeke and why his life was cut so short.

What was Mack Maine's son's cause of death?

Mack Maine revealed on Instagram on July 28, 2025, that his son Zeke had passed away on July 16 from a seizure. He was at his home in California at the time of his death. Mack, who appears to live in New Orleans, La., wasn’t with him when it happened. In his post, he shared, “On July 16th I received a call that my son Isaiah (Zeke) passed away at his home in California from a seizure. I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone.”

Naturally, Mack admitted that Zeke’s passing has left him confused and “questioning life and why my child and not me.” He added, “I know I am/was his father while he was here in the flesh but now he’s ascended to rejoin OUR Father God in the spirit and his ancestors who also loved him dearly like his grandfather (my dad) and his grandmother.” Mack’s own father passed away exactly two years earlier, on July 28, the same date he shared the devastating news about Zeke.

In his emotional message, Mack thanked his son for “granting me with one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received, Fatherhood! The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose… YOU were my biggest inspiration and motivation… YOU were the reason I got out of the bed when everyone else snoozed… Your smile brightened my dark days as if you were my SONshine.”

He ended the post with a reminder for everyone to hug their loved ones tight. Among the carousel of photos Mack shared, one showed Zeke holding an “LSU Bound” sign, suggesting he was attending LSU.

The news of Mack Maine’s son’s death drew condolences from various celebrities.

Given Mack’s position in the music industry, news of Zeke’s passing drew condolences from several celebrities, including Nicki Minaj, Reginae Carter, Lauren London, and even 2 Chainz. Nicki wrote, “I don’t even believe what I just read. This can’t be real. I love you so much. You guys raised the most incredible young man. He was such a perfect boy. I have no words to express what you must be feeling. No words. We are praying for your whole family, Mack. We love you so much.”

