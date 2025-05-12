Inside Lil Wayne and Model Denise Bidot’s Relationship Timeline Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot officially went public with their relationship in the summer of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. By Danielle Jennings Published May 12 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Lil Wayne has had many high-profile relationships throughout his decades-long career. However, one of his most recent relationships remained relatively low-key in comparison, which was his coupledom with plus-size model Denise Bidot.

Lil Wayne and Denise officially went public with their relationship in the summer of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, close to two years later they seemingly called it quits, which began the start of an on again/off again relationship.

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot’s relationship timeline.

In June 2020, Lil Wayne and Denise made their relationship Instagram official, which followed his broken engagement to another plus-size model, La’Tecia Thomas. Lil Wayne and Denise had previously met in 2019, but didn’t start dating until the following year.

In September 2021, one of the couple’s few public moments, Denise wished Lil Wayne a happy birthday on social media and referred to him as “the greatest love of my life,” according to PEOPLE. A few months later, in January 2022, Denise confirmed that she was single in an interview with Hola!

“The pandemic came, the world stopped, and that forced me to do the same,” she told the outlet. “That’s when he came along. If it weren’t for the pandemic, I’m certain we wouldn’t have met. Today I feel like a much more complete woman. I learned to love, not only another person as a couple, but the world, life, to value time, my heart has opened," Denise said. Following their initial breakup, the two broke up and got back together multiple times through May 2025.

What happened between Denise and Lil Wayne in May 2025?

Asking to Instagram, Denise revealed on Mother’s Day that Lil Wayne allegedly kicked her and her daughter out of his home without warning, and already had two women lined up ready to arrive after her departure, according to Complex, one of which was Milf Manor star Lanette West. "Breaking up with someone on Mother's Day is diabolical. Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith,” Denise wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"I can’t even lift boxes,” the model revealed of her recent Mommy makeover surgery on IG live. “But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today, and broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text. And her birthday’s next weekend. And I leave to New York this week for all the Sports Illustrated press. When I tell you that I am absolutely unsure on how to even process my emotions."

"I’ve been nothing but supportive to this man, loved him ‘til the end of the world,” Denise continued. “But, like, you literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City where I was living, and brought me here for this bulls--t? Like, that’s crazy, you guys. Like, these men really be taking advantage."

She ended the live saying that despite being kicked out she was planning to return to Lil Wayne’s home and go "back to the house that we live in together with my f--king daughter, and we’re gonna see what really goes down, because this is absolutely crazy and a new low, even for him."

What else did Denise accuse Lil Wayne of?

Elsewhere in her social media session, Denise also hurled accusations of physical abuse against the multi-platinum rapper and suggested that she was looking for legal representation.

