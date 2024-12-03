Home > Entertainment > Music Lil Wayne's "Uncle Bob" Story Is a Tear-Jerker That Shows the Depth of Human Compassion Lil Wayne was dying when Uncle Bob scooped him up and rushed him to the hospital. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 3 2024, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article contains references that may be disturbing to some readers including graphic references to attempted suicide. Rapper and producer Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. is best known as Lil Wayne. He is widely considered a very influential hip-hop artist who has helped shape the genre and inspire a generation of young artists coming up behind him. While he is successful now, he wasn't always this rock-solid star with his eyes set on the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Once upon a time, Lil Wayne was a troubled young man who struggled greatly with his mental health. And if it wasn't for a man he calls "Uncle Bob," he likely wouldn't be here today. So who is Uncle Bob and what is his story? Here's what we know about the tear-jerker of a story they share.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne's Uncle Bob story is heartbreaking and heartwarming at once.

Lil Wayne has faced criticism over the years after making statements that he doesn't feel connected to the Black Lives Matter movement, which aims to draw attention to police violence against minorities. But Wayne's goodwill towards police officers started at a young age. He may be a famous self-avowed gangbanger who has been arrested multiple times, but there was a time when he was a troubled young man whose life was saved by a police officer.

Article continues below advertisement

And if you haven't guessed by now, that police officer was Uncle Bob, whose name is Robert Hoobler. In multiple interviews through the years, Wayne has talked about how he tried to take his own life when he was just 12 years old. Police responding to the scene were callous and stepped over his bleeding body to search for weapons and drugs. All except for one officer, who scolded the other responding officers, scooped Wayne up, and rushed him to the hospital where he waited until he knew the 12-year-old would survive.

Wayne described the scene (via DailyMail) after officers responded to reports that a young boy was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "One of them yelled, ‘I got the drugs!’ And that’s when he went crazy. He was like, ‘I don’t give a f--k about no drugs! Do you not see the baby on the ground?!’ … He’s screaming at ’em, and they all came out the other room like, ‘Oh sorry, boss. We called the ambulance.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t give a f--k!’"

Article continues below advertisement

"Everything happens for a reason."

Wayne explained, "So he called one of their names [and said] ‘Your car, now!’ Picked me up and just kept telling me some s--t like, ‘You’re not gonna die on me, you’re not gonna die on me.’ … And so he got me to the hospital, he brought me there and made sure I was good.” According to the rapper, the officer waited in the hospital room until he was sure Wayne was going to live.

Article continues below advertisement

They reunited later in life, giving Wayne a chance to thank the officer for his compassion and kindness. Uncle Bob died in 2022, and Wayne took to social media to post a sweet tribute to his guardian angel.

He wrote, "Everything happens for a reason. I was dying when I met u at this very spot. U refused to let me die. Everything that doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen for a reason. That reason being you and faith. RIP Uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I’ll love & miss u both and live for us all."