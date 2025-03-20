Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo’s Relationship Timeline Starts With the Most Adorable Meet-Cute In the age of dating apps and social media DMs, Colman and Raúl’s love story began in a place that many wouldn’t expect. By Danielle Jennings Published March 20 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood relationships often fail due to being placed underneath such an intense public microscope — but for every breakup or divorce, there are some couples who manage to maintain their loving union, such as actor Colman Domingo and his husband Raúl Domingo.

Colman Domingo is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and he often speaks highly of his husband and his decade-long marriage, which keeps him both grounded and happy.

Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo’s relationship timeline has the cutest beginning.

In the age of dating apps and social media DMs, Colman and Raúl’s love story began in a place that many wouldn’t expect … on Craigslist. In 2005, while at a local California Walgreens, Colman first locked eyes with Raúl while shopping, but his future husband was quickly dragged away by his friend, and the two never spoke. However, 24 hours later Raúl took to Craigslist to search for his future soulmate.

In an interview with GQ in 2021, Colman described what happened when Raúl drafted a message in Craigslist’s Missed Connections section.“I saw you outside of Walgreens in Berkeley,” Colman recalled the message began.

A few days later, while in search of an iPod Touch, Colman ventured over to Missed Connections, saw the message, and their love story began. “I literally jumped out of my chair when I saw the post,” he told the outlet, before responding with his own message that began, “To the sweet angel with the most arresting eyes.”

The couple were inseparable following their initial connection.

Fast forward to their first date in San Francisco, which culminated with them spending the night together. Colman recalled to GQ that the morning after he was so overcome with their strong connection that he whispered to Raúl, “I think you're about to change my life and I love you,'" Colman shared, "And we've been together ever since."

The couple officially married in 2014 surrounded by just 25 loved ones, who initially thought they received an invitation from the couple for a house party, according to PEOPLE.

Colman and Raúl also blend work with their marriage.

The couple collaborated on the 2022 short film New Moon, which is an adaptation of Colman’s one-man play, A Boy and His Soul. That project was followed by the pair teaming up for When My Sleeping Dragon Woke, where they both acted as executive producers. Raúl also executive produced Colman’s AMC docuseries You Are Here and the critically acclaimed 2023 film Sing Sing, starring Colman in his Academy Award-nominated performance.

The couple do not have any children.

Although they have been married for a decade, Colman and Raúl do not share any children, something that they are currently very content with.