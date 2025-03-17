Are Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise Dating? Inside the Relationship Rumors Tom Cruise, 62, has been married multiple times throughout his over 40-year career, and also dated many beautiful women. By Danielle Jennings Published March 17 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The world of Hollywood relationships is one that is ever-changing, as new (and rumored) couples often capture the public’s attention. Such is the case with one of the biggest stars in the world, Tom Cruise, and actor Ana de Armas, who are allegedly embarking on a new romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Tom, 62, has been married multiple times throughout his over 40-year career, and also dated many beautiful women — and now rumors are swirling that his latest romance is with 36-year-old Ana.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise dating?

Ana and Tom have been seen out together on two occasions so far this year, on Feb. 13 and also on March 14, prompting fans to speculate that the two are possibly dating. On Feb. 13, Ana and Tom were photographed together during a night out, according to People. In the photos, they were seen holding restaurant takeout bags before getting into a local taxi, per the outlet.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Per People, a source said at the time that the pair were dining with their agents "discussing potential collaborations down the line," and noted that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

However, on Friday, March 14, Ana and Tom were seen together once again in London at the London Heliport — which is where they were also spotted together on March 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Ana and Tom’s relationship history.

Tom has been in high-profile relationships for the majority of his career, beginning with his 1987 marriage to actor Mimi Rogers, which ended in divorce in 1990. Next, he began his longest relationship with Nicole Kidman, and they were married from 1990 to 2001. In 2006, he married Katie Holmes, and that marriage also ended in divorce in 2012. He has also dated other big names, including Penelope Cruz from 2001 until 2004.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

In 2011, Ana married Spanish actor Marc Clotet before the couple eventually divorced in 2013. After initially meeting in 2019 while filming Deep Water, Ana went on to date Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021, Us Weekly reported at the time.

Are Tom and Ana the next big Hollywood couple?