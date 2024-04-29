Home > Entertainment Nicole Kidman Has Four Kids and She Loves Them Unconditionally "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them." By Melissa Willets Apr. 29 2024, Published 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Megastar Nicole Kidman is a mom of four and happily married to country icon Keith Urban. Does anyone remember once upon a time when Nicole was wed to Tom Cruise? The couple was married from 1990–2001 and share two adopted kids.

The A-listers adopted Isabella in 1992 and Connor in 1995. But when the Days of Thunder co-stars split in the early aughts, what happened to their family? Does Nicole still see the kids she has with her ex, Tom? Here's what we know.

So, does Nicole Kidman see her kids with Tom Cruise?

Five years after Nicole and Tom divorced, the Moulin Rouge star said "I do" again — this time to Keith. In 2008, the couple was getting ready to welcome their first child together when the country singer opened up to People about their blended family.

"[They're] fantastic," Keith said about Nicole's kids with Tom. "I just talked to [Isabella and Connor] yesterday. A lot of people in that situation, it's not as fluid as it is for us. [The kids] have come out to Australia a few times. It's great. We all get along very, very well."

Keith and Nicole became proud parents of their first daughter Sunday soon thereafter, and Faith joined the family in 2010. Nicole has said she wouldn't change a thing about her journey. In 2012, she spoke to People about her first marriage and said, "I got married really fast and really young. But I don't regret that because it got me Bella and Connor and I did have a fantastic marriage for a long period."

Today, however, it's unclear how close Nicole is with Connor and Bella, who are reportedly "very loyal" to Tom. The Daily Mail reports that the famous mom and her older kids haven't been photographed together publicly since 2007, and haven't been present at milestone moments in one another's lives.

For example, the outlet reports that Nicole didn't attend Bella's 2015 wedding, and that the Big Little Lies alum was upset when her daughter didn't make it to her father's funeral. Most recently, Bella and Connor didn't attend their mom's AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony in Los Angeles in April 2024.

Keith Urban referred to their clan as a "tight four member family."

During his speech at his wife's AFI honor, Keith seemed to leave out his stepkids and Nicole's kids with Tom. “Her and I both come from tight four-member family units as well, so we try to do the same for our girls — keeping a tight little unit wherever we are. We’ll make homes of film locations all over the world,” he said, according to TODAY.

Although Connor and Bella weren't mentioned at the awards ceremony, to be fair, Nicole has been frank about keeping them out of the public eye, as well as shielding her relationships with them from the spotlight.