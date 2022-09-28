Ana de Armas' Dating Roster Consists of Hollywood A-Listers and Talent Agents

Before Ana meet her current beau, the starlet had a nearly year-long relationship with Ben Affleck. Us Weekly reports that the pair officially started dating in March 2020 after meeting and working on the film Deep Water. Since the pair were an item during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to isolate with one another and bond during lockdown.

Unfortunately, Ana later pulled the plug on their coupledom in January 2021 after claims that their relationships was "complicated" and that "they were at two different points in their lives." Ben famously went back to Jennifer Lopez in the same year, and they're now married!