In Deep Water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple living in Louisiana with their young daughter. Their loveless marriage is held together by the agreement that Melinda is allowed to take any number of lovers so long as she doesn't abandon the family. Melinda's first paramour, Martin, is murdered before the events of the film, and at a neighborhood party, Vic tells her new lover Joel that he was the one who committed the crime to scare him off.