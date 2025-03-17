Inside Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell’s Relationship Timeline — Details of Their Long-Standing Romance “She’s my beloved. She keeps me laughing, and we take care of each other,” Sam said about Leslie. By Danielle Jennings Published March 17 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Hollywood may not have the best track record when it comes to long-lasting marriages and relationships — but there are definitely couples who defy the odds, such as actors Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell.

Leslie and Sam have been in a long-term relationship for almost 20 years, defying the Hollywood relationship course that frequently befalls high-profile couples in the spotlight.

Source: Instagram

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell’s relationship timeline began in 2007.

In October 2007, the couple met for the first time while at Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmont. Their first date was a week later, and Leslie and Sam have been together ever since, according to ELLE.

The following summer, in June 2008, the two made the official red carpet debut as a couple while attending the CineVegas film festival. In May 2010, they worked together for the very first time, co-starring together in Iron Man 2. They have also worked together in the films, Don Verdean in 2015 and The Dark of Night in 2017.

Source: Judy Eddy / WENN Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell at the CineVegas Honorees Reception in 2008.

In August 2017, Leslie and Sam sparked marriage rumors when Leslie posted a photo of them on Instagram and referred to the pair as “The Rockwells,” however, no marriage between them has ever been confirmed.

The couple can be seen in the Season 3 of 'The White Lotus.'

Although they don’t have any scenes together, fans were surprised to see Sam show up during the March 16 episode of The White Lotus. Leslie is part of the main cast for the hit series’ third season.

They have openly shared their love for each other throughout the years.

In a January 2018 interview, fresh off his SAG Award win, Sam gushed about Leslie in an interview with Us Weekly. "She’s my beloved. She keeps me laughing, and we take care of each other. She’s really talented and funny herself. She reminds me of a young Mary Tyler Moore," he said. Leslie and Sam also provided a few secrets to keeping their relationship intact, including “communication and good sex” and “humor,” the couple told E! News while on the SAG red carpet.

“I could have strangled him,” Leslie told E! News of Sam’s win. “I hugged him so hard. I was crying, I was all of it. I just didn’t expect them to say his name. It’s been so long coming for Sam, so it’s really special to be here.”

Leslie and Sam don’t have children.

The couple has now been together for 18 years, and they do not share any children. However, they are proud parents to adopted dogs, Sadie and Gus. In a 2022 interview with London Standard, Sam opened up about the couple choosing to remain child-free. “Leslie and I are very happy, we have a good life. We just like it the way it is. We don’t want kids. It’s interesting when you tell people this. They get very upset with you,” he said.

Source: Instagram Throwback Instagram photo of Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell.