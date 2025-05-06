Did Rising Rapper Wifiskeleton Really Pass Away? What Fans Are Saying and What’s Actually True "Pls don't actually be dead." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 6 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@_wifiskeleton

Concern began swirling around Atlanta rising underground rapper Wifiskeleton (real name: Jerimiah) in early May 2025 after folks online started suggesting he had passed away. Wifiskeleton, who’s now being linked to Cyrus on YouTube (a connection that surprised a lot of people), allegedly went live on Instagram on the evening of May 4, 2025, saying, "I'm going to overdose tonight and kill myself," according to a Fandom Music page dedicated to him.

Fans are scrambling to figure out if something actually happened to the rapper, especially since he was scheduled to make two appearances, one on May 28 in New York City and another on June 4 in Los Angeles, per a March 14 Instagram post. He was clearly pushing his music and working to grow his fan base. So, is everything OK with Wifiskeleton? Here’s what we know.

What happened to Wifiskeleton?

At the beginning of May 2025, concern quickly grew around Wifiskeleton after several friends and collaborators took to social media to express sadness and condolences, sparking rumors that he had passed away. Despite his rising popularity, Wifiskeleton wasn’t free from controversy. While it’s hard to separate fact from speculation, some online discussion has pointed to past allegations involving underage girls.

In the comments of a tribute video posted to TikTok in the early hours of May 5, users questioned whether rumors about Wifiskeleton allegedly talking to younger girls were true. Some claimed he had been involved with girls as young as 12, though others noted he may have been 16 at the time.

One comment even referenced a sophomore in high school and a seventh grader, putting the alleged ages at around 16 and 13. It’s not entirely clear how these rumors affected him personally, but his music often suggested he may have been dealing with some mental health struggles.

Wifiskeleton’s sound centered around the sigilkore genre, known for its dark tone and exploration of depression and personal pain. A March 1 Instagram post, which he captioned "forever alone," may have hinted that something might have been going on behind the scenes. With the flood of posts suggesting he died hitting social media on May 5 and in the days that followed, fans are still searching for answers. So, is there any truth to the death rumors?

Did Wifiskeleton die?

Based on several social posts, it appears Wifiskeleton passed away at the age of 21. It’s being suggested that he died from an overdose on May 5, 2025, something the Fandom Music page claims he announced the night before during an Instagram Live.

Further fueling the belief that Wifiskeleton has died is a reported message shared on Discord by Witchbox, a fellow artist and friend, who wrote in the gothangelz server, "This is serious, pls don’t be disrespectful. @everyone me and a few others were informed this morning Skel died, he was found already cold when the cops and medics arrived. This is not a joke, I’m so sorry everyone," according to the Hindustan Times.

TikToker Pancho (@gabrielopezzzzz) also posted, "It's with deep sadness that I share the passing of my friend, collaborator, and brother Skeleton." They added, "I love you, so grateful for the journey we were able to have together." To be clear, no official report has been released confirming Wifiskeleton’s death, and no cause of death has been made public.