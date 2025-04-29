Kehlani Offers Update on Mental Health Journey: "Really Happy to Be Alive. Really Really." "I never saw myself making it to 30 growing up." By Ivy Griffith Published April 29 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer, songwriter, and dancer Kehlani Ashley Parrish, known to fans simply as Kehlani, is a powerhouse performer. Kehlani, who uses she/they pronouns, can boast hit songs such as "Honey" and is often praised for their fashion and style.

But behind the scenes, the singer has had to battle a mental health journey familiar to many. In 2025, she shared a mental health update that offered some hope and validation for those struggling with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder (BPD). Here's what they had to say.



Kehlani shared an update about their mental health journey.

The singer took to Instagram in April 2025 to update fans on their mental health journey. She wrote, "I never saw myself making it to 30 growing up. 1 in 10 BPD-diagnosed people die at their own hands. 7 in 10 make an attempt. I’ve had a crazy life ... but the last year changed my world. accountability, commitment, growth, and change." She added, "Finally having a diagnosis (BPD & Bipolar disorder), medication, routine, discipline, sobriety, solitude, GOD and commitment to wholeness alone changed my world."

They continued, "I said I wasn’t bringing any of my old s--t into this new life I’ve birthed. I feel fully prepared." Kehlani then noted the slideshow of pictures she added to the post, showing her at various stages in her childhood. "While I'm entirely grateful to who she was, she’s so much better now. So worthy of all the great things. So worthy of love. She knows it now." Now, Kehlani concluded, there's "nothing in the way of my peace, my blessings and my relationship with God. Back into this album. Really happy to be alive. Really Really."

In a 2016 concert, Kehlani opened up about struggling with mental health disorders that "people know nothing about," adding that they had struggled with suicide in the past. They offered encouragement to fans, telling people to help one another and listen to their loved ones, telling fans, "I love you very much." So her history with mental health struggles is nothing new, but it seems that getting those diagnoses has helped immensely.

Kehlani is the parent of one child.

Despite such a challenging path, Kehlani has managed to power through her struggles in order to parent. She's a parent of one: daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, who goes by Adeya Nomi, born in 2019.

According to People, Kehlani shares Adeya Nomi with guitarist Javie Young-White. Before welcoming Adeya Nomi, Kehlani took to Instagram to share her excitement about becoming a parent, writing on social media, "If you know me, you know I've dreamt about motherhood since I was very young. When asked what my goals are, it's always the idea of a big healthy happy family and whatever comes along is a plus" (excerpt via People).

Kehlani delivered Adeya Nomi at home, per People, writing on social media, "This weekend our angel arrived healthy and perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I've ever done.”



She has spoken in concerts about the transformative power of becoming a parent, and the strength she's mustered in overcoming mental health battles. Between the two experiences and speaking openly about them, Kehlani hopes to inspire others to stay strong and help one another.