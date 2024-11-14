Home > Entertainment > Music What Did Kehlani Do? Singer Speaks out After Facing Accusations of "Inappropriate Relationship" With Daughter "I have been trying to express my fear, anger, and concern to Kehlani about our daughter's living environment." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 14 2024, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer and songwriter Kehlani Ashley Parrish recently found themselves in hot water after a conversation with ex Javaughn Young-White seemingly went wrong. Now, Kehlani says they are facing accusations of an inappropriate relationship with the daughter they share with Javaughn.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer has spoken out on social media, trying to set the record straight after they say a misunderstanding has led to an uproar. Yet the conspiracy theories continue to swirl.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What did Kehlani do that sparked such a strong reaction?

Kehlani is now speaking out in an attempt to defend themselves after rumors spread online that there were some dark things happening in their home. Kehlani and Javaughn had a daughter together in 2019 named Adeya. Everything went sideways in August 2024 when Javaughn filed for full custody and accused Kehlani of endangering their daughter, saying the singer belonged to a cult.

Kehlani took to Instagram to show screenshots of a conversation they claim led to the accusations. In the screenshots, Kehlani and Javaughn are discussing a "past life person" who specializes in what's known as "past life regression," where people, often under the influence of psychedelics, supposedly explore their past lives. Kehlani said that the person claimed their daughter Adeya was their wife in a past life, and laughed at all of the predictions made about their life. Javaughn seemed skeptical.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet despite the apparent fairly lighthearted nature of the conversation, Kehlani said that things they said were "horribly twisted." They explained that they have been trying to sort things out where they're supposed to, in court. And that the things said about their relationship with their daughter are "the most heartbreaking" they have "ever f--king heard."

Article continues below advertisement

Kehlani is fighting for their reputation.

Unfortunately for Kehlani, they aren't just fighting about what was said in that conversation, however. There is an online web of conspiracy theories that surround the singer, and they all connect to their daughter and the ongoing custody battle.

The conspiracy theories mostly center on the fact that Kehlani signed with Jay-Z's label, ROC Nation, in early 2024. Many conspiracy theorists believe that ROC is controlled by the Illuminati. The Illuminati is a supposedly powerful cabal of elites who control things like Hollywood and governments from behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors online have suggested that Kehlani had strangers acting inappropriately with Adeya at one point. Court documents allege they allowed an adult woman "to take bath with Adeya while being under the influence of psychedelic drugs." In his court complaint in an effort to change the custody of Adeya, Javaughn says that Kehlani has been using their popularity online to muddle the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

In court documents, Javaughn claims, "Adeya sleeps in the bed with and is given baths by random adult members of the cult and she is often in the bedroom alone with some of these people. I have been trying to express my fear, anger, and concern to Kehlani about our daughter's living environment when she is on tour and when she is with her cult, who essentially live in her home. However, instead of addressing my feelings, she resorts to disparaging me online to her millions of social media followers."