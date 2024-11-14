Home > Amplify > Spanglish Reggaeton Duo Zion y Lennox Announce Split After 20 Years Together "We consider it necessary to make this decision to protect the integrity of its brand." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 14 2024, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

End of an era. After more than two decades together, the reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox announced they will no longer be making music together.

In a statement released by Zion (real name: Félix Ortiz), he revealed the duo split up earlier in 2024 but due to some recent rumors, they decided to announce it publicly. So, what happened and why did Zion y Lennox break up?

According to Zion, his split from Lennox was not personal but strictly business.

In a post shared to his Instagram page, Zion wrote that he had made the decision to split from Lennox (Gabriel Pizarro) after 20 years together. "This decision is made after a careful evaluation of Zion's professional and personal interests in early 2024, but amid recent publications that have affected the public and professional perception of the joint brand, we have decided to share the news with the public," the statement read.

"We consider it necessary to make this decision to protect the integrity of its brand and Zion can focus on its future projects." Zion is currently working on his second solo album "Perfect Melody II." "As a team, we reaffirm that this separation is strictly professional and does not imply any type of personal conflict beyond the differences in the current priorities of each artist," the statement continued. "Zion thanks his fans for their unconditional support and for accompanying him in this new stage."

In a separate Instagram post, Zion once again made it clear that the decision to go solo was not personal, and gushed about his longtime music partner. "Forever grateful to El Gordo @lennox and to everyone who supported us, thank you for being part of our journey during all these years," he wrote. "To our crew and staff, colleagues, and our audience, without you, it would not have been possible."

As expected, fans were devastated by the breakup announcement.

Fans took to the comments section to collectively grieve about the end of an era in reggaeton music. "One of the hardest duos of the genre is over," one person wrote before another added, "Zion is not Zion without Lennox. And Lennox is not Lennox without Zion. End of the statement!!" A third chimed in, "At least one last world tour as a duo."

The Puerto Rican duo released their first album, "Motivando a la Yal" in 2004 and is best known for their hit songs, "Yo Voy," "Doncella" and "Otra Vez." They have also been featured on songs alongside Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Nicky Jam. Together, they have won six Latin Billboard Music Awards.