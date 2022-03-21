After More Than 30 Years in the Music Industry, Daddy Yankee Is Retiring

In a YouTube video posted on March 20, Daddy Yankee announced that he was retiring, although he didn't say why or how he's come to this decision.

"This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me," he said in Spanish in the video.

He also credited his success in the music industry to his fans who "gave me the key to open the doors to make it the biggest in the world."