Here's How to Stream Daddy Yankee's Upcoming Live Concerts

Ever since his 2004 breakout hit "Gasolina," Daddy Yankee has been considered an icon on the Reggaeton scene. With a combination of talent and never-ending drive, the Puerto Rican artist has enjoyed years of success, touring around the globe, and sharing his music with adoring fans.

Now he’s bringing his music to millions more. After the difficult year that everyone has had, the global icon is blessing fans with a series of free virtual concerts that they can enjoy within the comfort of their own homes. But just when will these shows take place and how can you tune in to these very special Daddy Yankee concerts?

How, when, and where can you watch Daddy Yankee’s live concert?

Daddy Yankee recently took to his Instagram to announce a series of free virtual concerts for his fans. In the video announcement, the King of Reggaeton acknowledged the unprecedented year everyone has gone through with the COVID-19 pandemic, before breaking the good news about his concerts that music-lovers can attend from the safety of their own homes.

“Tienes una cita para ver el mejor concierto de Reggaeton completamente GRATIS,” the caption read, meaning, “You have a date to see the best Reggaeton concert completely FREE.” In the accompanying video, Daddy Yankee gave fans a preview to the show, which he’s calling “DY2K20.” The video shows Daddy Yankee performing "Machucando," his third single ever, from the 2005 album "Barrio Fino en Directo."

Daddy Yankee’s virtual concerts will kick off this year’s holiday season and will be streamed on his YouTube channel for free. The first installment premieres Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second part of the concert series on Dec. 14, and the third and final installment on Dec. 21.

Each virtual show will be around 50-minutes long and cover Daddy Yankee’s greatest hits over his almost 30-year career. Footage for these YouTube shows has been taken from Daddy Yankee’s Con Calma Pa’l Choli concert series that took place in 2019 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

In the announcement, Daddy Yankee says, “This year has been difficult for all of us and what better way to start the Christmas season if not by remembering and celebrating the anniversary of one of my greatest achievements as an artist and I hope it fills you all with great joy.” The greatest achievement he’s referring to is the series of 12 sold-out concerts that Daddy Yankee put on last year, featuring fellow Boricua superstars like Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel, and Nicky Jam.

With every one of those 12 live shows having sold out, the Con Calma Pa’l Choli series was a remarkable success for Daddy Yankee, breaking box office records for any live show performed on the island. This year’s DY2K20 on YouTube is a digital compilation of those 12 concerts, distilled into one online extravaganza that celebrates the artist’s important career milestone.