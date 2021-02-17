Daddy Yankee Is the Weight-Loss Guru of Quarantine

Unlike practically everyone who’s put on a few extra pounds over the past year, Daddy Yankee (real name: Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez) is showing fans what hard work and dedication look like when it comes to maintaining his physique. The Puerto Rican superstar has been using the downtime of the quarantine to get himself into shape and has been sharing his progress with fans.

Over the past eight months, Daddy Yankee has lost a ton of weight and now he’s almost unrecognizable. But just how has he managed to get into such excellent shape while being at home? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Daddy Yankee’s weight loss journey.

What’s the secret behind Daddy Yankee’s weight loss?

It was around May 2020 that Daddy Yankee began his current fitness journey. On May 18, the King of Reggaetón posted a video of himself in all-black workout gear, running up steps while holding weights. In the caption, he asked, “Who put on weight in this quarantine? Now who’s signing up to lose it?"

The best thing about Daddy Yankee’s road to losing weight and getting fit is that he’s so open about it on his social media. The very next day on May 19, he posted another video of himself, this time doing a cardio workout with a jump rope. “I’m still on a mission,” he told fans.

Daddy Yankee has made it clear that he just wants to get back in shape and that he’s not on an out-of-control weight-loss mission. He posted a #TBT picture of himself on a paddleboard looking extremely fit and jokingly asked, “Who’s THIS,” in the caption. He also said in Spanish that his goal “is to be like this guy, back in 2011.”

Daddy Yankee has been extremely public about his training and likes to share his workouts in order to motivate others to get fit as well. He loves cardio and, in addition to jump rope and running, Daddy Yankee likes to make his workouts fun. In another video he posted of himself “doing cardio in an entertaining way,” he's catching and throwing a baseball in three rounds of 30.

He also does a lot of weight and strength training, as he’s shared on his Instagram. The "Gasolina" singer posted a lot of different types of weight exercises, including dumbbell presses and battle ropes, which he does to increase his overall strength. In the end, all of Daddy Yankee’s hard work paid off.

By July 2020, he had lost 25 pounds and posted his results to his social media with the caption, “The sacrifice is hard but in the end you see the results.” You sure can! The reggatonero looks fitter and leaner than ever, especially when compared to the early days of his training videos.