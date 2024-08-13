Home > Entertainment > Music Kehlani's Has One Daughter With Her Ex, Javaughn Young-White Kehlani often shares her love for her daughter on social media. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 13 2024, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@kehlani; Getty images

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault and inappropriate conduct toward children. Though she's well known for her impressive music career, singer Kehlani has been making headlines recently for a different reason — one that has fans scratching their heads in confusion and expressing concern. Kehlani's ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Javaughn Young-White, has filed for custody of their shared daughter, citing claims that the singer is involved in a dangerous cult.

The two previously had an amicable co-parenting relationship, which has led fans to question what's really going on. Here's what we know about Kehlani's daughter and the situation surrounding her.

Source: instagram/@kehlani

Kehlani has one daughter, Adeya Nomi, who is 5 years old as of writing.

Kehlani's first and only daughter, Adeya Nomi, was born in March 2019. Adeya was reportedly born at home with no medical intervention, per a now-deleted post on Kehlani's social media: "Unmedicated home birth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I've ever done. Thankful beyond words."

Since then, the musician has been incredibly open about her close relationship with her daughter, often posting about her on social media, bringing her onstage during her tour, and having her star in her music videos. She even has an adorable nickname for her daughter: Bear.

"I can’t believe I get to be apart of your incredible life," Kehlani posted on March 23, 2022, Adeya's third birthday. "I can’t believe I get to go [to] sleep listening to you propped up on my chest saying, “I love the universe!” ... How lucky is everyone around you to experience the wonder that you are."

Javaughn Young-White has raised concerns for his daughter's safety amid Kehlani's cult allegations.

Now that Adeya is 5, her father, Javaughn, has filed for full custody of the child. In court documents obtained by People, Javaughn claimed that his daughter's upbringing and safety are being affected by Kehlani's involvement in a cult based around the Afro-Caribbean religion of Santería. When he has tried to reach out to her with his concerns, they have been allegedly dismissed or ridiculed on social media.

Source: instagram/@kehlani

"Adeya was born through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult that she belongs in," Javaughn said in the documents. "Due to the fact that Adeya was born in a home and not in a conventional setting like a hospital, my name is not on Adeya's birth certificate." He also said that he has no idea whether Adeya has a social security number.

Further, Javaugn claimed that the alleged cult leader has "numerous accusations of committing sexual assault" against women and young girls, and that Kehlani will often leave their daughter alone with "random strangers" who are members of the cult, including the leader.

However, in a more recent statement on his now-private Instagram page, Javaugn has slightly backtracked, saying that "the filing of [his] case was incomplete [at the time documents were obtained] and did not have [his] authorization by error of counsel. [He is] no longer represented by the aforementioned counsel." "I never said that I think Santería is a sex cult," he wrote. "Nor did I say my daughter is in a sex cult. That's factually incorrect."

And in response to the allegations, Kehlani has remained defensive. "I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm's way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe. ... I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media," she said on her Instagram story, per People. "I have always taken great care to ensure that my child remains protected and safe at all times."